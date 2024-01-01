Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Escape

47,711 KM

Details Features

$37,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum AWD

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 11321476
  2. 11321476
Contact Seller

$37,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,711KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9JA8PUA27491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Kentville, NS
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 95,700 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford EcoSport SES for sale in Kentville, NS
2021 Ford EcoSport SES 15,070 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury for sale in Kentville, NS
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury 71,662 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,595

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Escape