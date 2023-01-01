Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

150,655 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2017 Toyota Tundra

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8

2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,655KM
Used
  • Stock #: 611252
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F19HX611252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,655 KM

Vehicle Description


We're thrilled to announce the upcoming arrival of the 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're committed to helping you make this powerful and dependable truck yours. Keep an eye out for the arrival of this impressive addition to our inventory, and if you have any questions or want to learn more, please don't hesitate to contact us at (902) 865-4495.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
