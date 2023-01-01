$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 5.7L V8
Location
150,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10625499
- Stock #: 611252
- VIN: 5TFUY5F19HX611252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to announce the upcoming arrival of the 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're committed to helping you make this powerful and dependable truck yours. Keep an eye out for the arrival of this impressive addition to our inventory, and if you have any questions or want to learn more, please don't hesitate to contact us at (902) 865-4495.
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
