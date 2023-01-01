2019 Subaru ASCENT

Menu
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Fitted Rubber Mats / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated & Power Seats / Factory Towpac / Rear Sunshades / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / CD Player / Harmon Kardon Speaker System / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Heated Steering Wheel / Power Liftgate / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Backup Camera / Leather Seating Surfaces / Factory Roof Rack and much more!

Everyones Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all Buy - Sell - Trade

144,474 KM

Limited

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

VIN 4S4WMALD4K3425849

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 144,474 KM

AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Fitted Rubber Mats / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated & Power Seats / Factory Towpac / Rear Sunshades / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / CD Player / Harmon Kardon Speaker System / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Heated Steering Wheel / Power Liftgate / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Backup Camera / Leather Seating Surfaces / Factory Roof Rack and much more!


Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

