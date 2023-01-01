Menu
WAS: $41400 NOW: $39900AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Fitted Rubber mats / Cruise Control / Power & Heated Seats / Factory Towpac / Pushbutton Start / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control / Apple Carplay & Android Auto

Everyones Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all Buy - Sell - Trade

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

72,371 KM

Details Description

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,371KM
Used
VIN 1GCRYDEDOMZ267742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,371 KM

Vehicle Description

WAS: $41400 NOW: $39900AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Fitted Rubber mats / Cruise Control / Power & Heated Seats / Factory Towpac / Pushbutton Start / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control / Apple Carplay & Android Auto


Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500