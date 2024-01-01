Menu
This vehicle will be arriving shortly. Would you like to be the first to test drive it? Simply give the dealership a call at (902) 865-4495. Whether its your first or fifth car purchase, Brydens friendly and approachable sales staff will make your car buying experience effortless. If you cant make it to our lot, dont worry - we offer delivery within the Maritimes. Give us a try and Ryden with Bryden today!<p><br /><strong>Everyones Approved Financing!</strong> With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!<br /><br /><strong>We do it all Buy - Sell - Trade</strong></p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

55,135 KM

Details Description

$34,899

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

55,135KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7LT6MG614913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,135 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle will be arriving shortly. Would you like to be the first to test drive it? Simply give the dealership a call at (902) 865-4495. Whether it's your first or fifth car purchase, Bryden's friendly and approachable sales staff will make your car buying experience effortless. If you can't make it to our lot, don't worry - we offer delivery within the Maritimes. Give us a try and 'Ryden with Bryden' today!


Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2021 RAM 1500 Classic