$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Passat
Limited Edition
2022 Volkswagen Passat
Limited Edition
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 007418
- Mileage 64,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
902-865-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-865-4495