Menu
Account
Sign In
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seating / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating Surfaces / Dual Climate Control / Android Auto & Apple Carplay<p><br /><strong>Everyones Approved Financing!</strong> With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!<br /><br /><strong>We do it all Buy - Sell - Trade</strong></p>

2022 Volkswagen Passat

64,282 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Passat

Limited Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Passat

Limited Edition

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 10963637
  2. 10963637
  3. 10963637
  4. 10963637
  5. 10963637
  6. 10963637
  7. 10963637
  8. 10963637
  9. 10963637
  10. 10963637
  11. 10963637
  12. 10963637
  13. 10963637
  14. 10963637
  15. 10963637
  16. 10963637
  17. 10963637
  18. 10963637
  19. 10963637
  20. 10963637
  21. 10963637
  22. 10963637
  23. 10963637
  24. 10963637
  25. 10963637
  26. 10963637
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,282KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A3XNC007418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 007418
  • Mileage 64,282 KM

Vehicle Description

AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seating / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating Surfaces / Dual Climate Control / Android Auto & Apple Carplay


Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Lower Sackville, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 142,842 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Lower Sackville, NS
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 119,298 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sport Touring for sale in Lower Sackville, NS
2023 Honda Civic Sport Touring 1 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Passat