<p>4 CYL TURBO DIESEL, BACKHOE ATTACHMENT, 2 BUCKETS INCL, 2 EXTRA HYDRAULICS, SNOW CAB, AIR CONDITIONING, WORK LIGHTS, STEREO</p>

2014 John Deere 4300

$59,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 John Deere 4300

4320

2014 John Deere 4300

4320

Location

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

$59,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1LV4320HJCH946027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Tractor
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

4 CYL TURBO DIESEL, BACKHOE ATTACHMENT, 2 BUCKETS INCL, 2 EXTRA HYDRAULICS, SNOW CAB, AIR CONDITIONING, WORK LIGHTS, STEREO

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Tri-Mac Toyota

Tri-Mac Toyota

46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1

1-902-625-3040

$59,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tri-Mac Toyota

1-902-625-3040

2014 John Deere 4300