2014 John Deere 4300
2014 John Deere 4300
Location
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
1-902-625-3040
$59,500
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1LV4320HJCH946027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Tractor
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
4 CYL TURBO DIESEL, BACKHOE ATTACHMENT, 2 BUCKETS INCL, 2 EXTRA HYDRAULICS, SNOW CAB, AIR CONDITIONING, WORK LIGHTS, STEREO
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tri-Mac Toyota
46 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3K1
