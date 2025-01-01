Menu
1960 Chevrolet Brookwood Wagon – $29,995  This isn't just a car — it's a rolling piece of Americana. Our 1960 Chevrolet Brookwood Wagon is the kind of classic that turns heads, sparks conversations, and makes you wish road trips still came with paper maps and drive-in movies. With its unmistakable long lines, chrome detailing, and jet-age rear fins, this full-size wagon embodies the bold styling of early '60s Chevrolet design. Finished in a clean, crisp white, this Brookwood is a stunning survivor with serious curb appeal. The interior is classic comfort, with room for the whole crew — perfect for vintage car rallies, weekend cruising, or stealing the spotlight at your local car show.  Features:  • Iconic 1960 body styling with wraparound glass and sweeping rear fins  • Straight 6 engine (inquire for details)  • Manual transmission  • Rear tailgate and spacious cargo area  • Beautifully preserved and ready to roll Whether you're a collector, enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates vintage charm, this Brookwood offers nostalgia on wheels — and it's looking for its next adventure. 

📍Available now at Auto World Truro 📞 Call us at (902) 895-7444 🌐 autoworldtruro.ca

1960 Chevrolet Impala

0 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
1960 Chevrolet Impala

12584771

1960 Chevrolet Impala

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

 1960 Chevrolet Brookwood Wagon – $29,995  This isn’t just a car — it’s a rolling piece of Americana.

Our 1960 Chevrolet Brookwood Wagon is the kind of classic that turns heads, sparks conversations, and makes you wish road trips still came with paper maps and drive-in movies. With its unmistakable long lines, chrome detailing, and jet-age rear fins, this full-size wagon embodies the bold styling of early ’60s Chevrolet design.

Finished in a clean, crisp white, this Brookwood is a stunning survivor with serious curb appeal. The interior is classic comfort, with room for the whole crew — perfect for vintage car rallies, weekend cruising, or stealing the spotlight at your local car show.  Features:  • Iconic 1960 body styling with wraparound glass and sweeping rear fins  • Straight 6 engine (inquire for details)  • Manual transmission  • Rear tailgate and spacious cargo area  • Beautifully preserved and ready to roll

Whether you’re a collector, enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates vintage charm, this Brookwood offers nostalgia on wheels — and it’s looking for its next adventure. 
 📍Available now at Auto World Truro 📞 Call us at (902) 895-7444 🌐 autoworldtruro.ca 

Buy From Home Available

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

1960 Chevrolet Impala