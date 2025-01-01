$29,999+ taxes & licensing
1960 Chevrolet Impala
1960 Chevrolet Impala
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Excellent Condition
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 0 KM
1960 Chevrolet Brookwood Wagon – $29,995 This isn’t just a car — it’s a rolling piece of Americana.
Our 1960 Chevrolet Brookwood Wagon is the kind of classic that turns heads, sparks conversations, and makes you wish road trips still came with paper maps and drive-in movies. With its unmistakable long lines, chrome detailing, and jet-age rear fins, this full-size wagon embodies the bold styling of early ’60s Chevrolet design.
Finished in a clean, crisp white, this Brookwood is a stunning survivor with serious curb appeal. The interior is classic comfort, with room for the whole crew — perfect for vintage car rallies, weekend cruising, or stealing the spotlight at your local car show. Features: • Iconic 1960 body styling with wraparound glass and sweeping rear fins • Straight 6 engine (inquire for details) • Manual transmission • Rear tailgate and spacious cargo area • Beautifully preserved and ready to roll
Whether you’re a collector, enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates vintage charm, this Brookwood offers nostalgia on wheels — and it’s looking for its next adventure.
📍Available now at Auto World Truro 📞 Call us at (902) 895-7444 🌐 autoworldtruro.ca
1960 Chevrolet Impala