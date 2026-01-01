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2012 Acura MDX

215,000 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Acura MDX

6-Spd AT

Watch This Vehicle
14098207

2012 Acura MDX

6-Spd AT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

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Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
215,000KM
VIN 2HNYD2H2XCH000574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # TR-00574
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

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902-266-XXXX

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902-266-4478

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$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2012 Acura MDX