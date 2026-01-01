$10,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Acura MDX
6-Spd AT
2012 Acura MDX
6-Spd AT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
215,000KM
VIN 2HNYD2H2XCH000574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # TR-00574
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2012 Acura MDX