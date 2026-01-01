$2,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Nissan Versa
AS TRADED / ALLOY WHEELS / AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL
2012 Nissan Versa
AS TRADED / ALLOY WHEELS / AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
212,000KM
VIN 3n1bc1cp4cl382137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # TR-382137
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2012 Nissan Versa