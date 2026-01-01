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2012 Nissan Versa

212,000 KM

Details Features

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Versa

AS TRADED / ALLOY WHEELS / AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle
14008863

2012 Nissan Versa

AS TRADED / ALLOY WHEELS / AIR CONDITIONING / CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

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Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
212,000KM
VIN 3n1bc1cp4cl382137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # TR-382137
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

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902-266-XXXX

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902-266-4478

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$2,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2012 Nissan Versa