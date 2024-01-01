Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

118,314 KM

Details

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

SE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,314KM
Used
VIN 3vwbk7aj3em305805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2014 Volkswagen Jetta