$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
SE
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
SE
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
118,314KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3vwbk7aj3em305805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,314 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2019 Honda Civic Sport 6M 74,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 130,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Rio5 S 154,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2014 Volkswagen Jetta