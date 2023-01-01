$18,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
91,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3G1BE5SM4HS520609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1758
- Mileage 91,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe 6M, Beautiful Vehicle! 116,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT Crew Cab 4WD 110,000 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Access Cab V6 TRD SPORT 169,000 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Chevrolet Cruze