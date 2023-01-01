Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

91,000 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10739906
  2. 10739906
  3. 10739906
  4. 10739906
  5. 10739906
  6. 10739906
  7. 10739906
  8. 10739906
  9. 10739906
  10. 10739906
  11. 10739906
  12. 10739906
  13. 10739906
  14. 10739906
  15. 10739906
  16. 10739906
  17. 10739906
  18. 10739906
  19. 10739906
  20. 10739906
  21. 10739906
  22. 10739906
  23. 10739906
  24. 10739906
  25. 10739906
  26. 10739906
  27. 10739906
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,000KM
Used
VIN 3G1BE5SM4HS520609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1758
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe 6M, Beautiful Vehicle! for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe 6M, Beautiful Vehicle! 116,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT Crew Cab 4WD 110,000 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Access Cab V6 TRD SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Access Cab V6 TRD SPORT 169,000 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze