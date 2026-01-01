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<p><strong>Affordable Auto Sales</strong><br><strong>Affordable 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD!</strong><br><strong> </strong><br><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em><br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.    •    Automatic Transmission<br>    •    Auto, AWD, 1.5L 4cyl, Gas<br>    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.<br>    •    Tires to match the season!<br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    126,000 Kilometres!<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!<br>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!</p><p><br><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14128267

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

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Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,000KM
VIN KM8J3CA21HU544150

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Auto Sales
Affordable 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD!
 
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.    •    Automatic Transmission
    •    Auto, AWD, 1.5L 4cyl, Gas
    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
    •    Tires to match the season!
    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    126,000 Kilometres!
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

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(902) 890-XXXX

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(902) 890-9423

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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2017 Hyundai Tucson