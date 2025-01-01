Menu
2018 BMW X5

174,000 KM

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
XDRIVE35I / LEATHER / SUNROOF / PUSH BUTTON START / BACK UP CAMERA / QUATTRO AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

Used
174,000KM
VIN 5UXKR0C5XJ0Y03954

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

