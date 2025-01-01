2018 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

Menu
Excellent condition! Financing available!!! 4 seater, power steering, roof, full front windshield that can open 1/2 way, doors, front bumper, winch with fare lead controller, Foxx gas shocks, blacked out wheels with 30 Carnivore tires, 2 lift kit. Nice side x side!!!!

$13,900
Year    2018
Make    Kawasaki
Model    Teryx 800 EPS 4 LE
Mileage    4100 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black and Green
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

