$13,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 4,100 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!!! 4 seater, power steering, roof, full front windshield that can open 1/2 way, doors, front bumper, winch with fare lead controller, Foxx gas shocks, blacked out wheels with 30" Carnivore tires, 2" lift kit. Nice side x side!!!!
Year 2018
Make Kawasaki
Model Teryx 800 EPS 4 LE
Mileage 4100 mi
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black and Green
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
