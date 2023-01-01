$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Soul
LIKE NEW
2018 Kia Soul
LIKE NEW
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
65,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJP3A55J7900820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1741
- Mileage 65,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2013 Chrysler Town & Country Limited 103,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 150,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-350 SD XL 4WD 387,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2018 Kia Soul