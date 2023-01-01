$26,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
124,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082973
- Stock #: 1593
- VIN: 2C3CDXBG3KH510074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
