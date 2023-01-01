Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Charger

124,000 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10082973
  2. 10082973
  3. 10082973
  4. 10082973
  5. 10082973
  6. 10082973
  7. 10082973
  8. 10082973
  9. 10082973
  10. 10082973
  11. 10082973
  12. 10082973
  13. 10082973
  14. 10082973
  15. 10082973
  16. 10082973
  17. 10082973
  18. 10082973
  19. 10082973
  20. 10082973
  21. 10082973
  22. 10082973
  23. 10082973
  24. 10082973
  25. 10082973
  26. 10082973
  27. 10082973
  28. 10082973
  29. 10082973
  30. 10082973
  31. 10082973
  32. 10082973
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082973
  • Stock #: 1593
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG3KH510074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1593
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 105,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger SXT
 124,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory