2019 Ford Edge

110,525 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9347452
  VIN: 2fmpk4j95kbb15347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,525 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD EDGE SEL AWD

Remote Start | Clean Carfax | Power Lift Gate | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

