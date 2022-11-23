2019 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 5 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9347452

9347452 VIN: 2fmpk4j95kbb15347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 110,525 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.