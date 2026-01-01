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<p><strong>Affordable 2019 MAZDA 3 PREFERRED PLUS! Clean Carfax!</strong><br><strong> </strong><br><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em><br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.<br>    •    Automatic <br>    •    4 Cylinder<br>    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.<br>    •    Tires to match the season!<br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    Only 165,000 Kilometres!<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!<br>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!</p><p><br><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14004564

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

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Contact Seller

$16,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
VIN JM1BPACL6K1112752

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2019 MAZDA 3 PREFERRED PLUS! Clean Carfax!
 
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
    •    Automatic 
    •    4 Cylinder
    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
    •    Tires to match the season!
    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    Only 165,000 Kilometres!
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

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(902) 890-XXXX

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(902) 890-9423

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$16,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2019 Mazda MAZDA3