2020 Hyundai Elantra

38,000 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF0LU960140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2020 Hyundai Elantra