2021 CAN AM OUTLANDER

Super clean bike with only 2612 miles!!! Financing available, power steering,sport mode, blackedout bead lock wheels with like new tires! Foxx gas shock suspension, front and rear bumpers, wintch, hand guards, embroidered seat. This bike is SUPER CLEAN!!!!

$13,500

Year

2021

Make

Can Am

Model

Outlander 850 XTP EPS

Mileage

2612 IT IS IN MILES

Engine

850 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Orange

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

VIN 3JBLKAU43MJ001709

Vehicle Description

Super clean bike with only 2612 miles!!! Financing available, power steering,sport mode, blackedout bead lock wheels with "like new" tires! Foxx gas shock suspension, front and rear bumpers, wintch, hand guards, embroidered seat. This bike is SUPER CLEAN!!!!

