2021 CAN AM OUTLANDER
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,621 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean bike with only 2612 miles!!! Financing available, power steering,sport mode, blackedout bead lock wheels with "like new" tires! Foxx gas shock suspension, front and rear bumpers, wintch, hand guards, embroidered seat. This bike is SUPER CLEAN!!!!
Year
2021
Make
Can Am
Model
Outlander 850 XTP EPS
Mileage
2612 IT IS IN MILES
Engine
850 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Orange
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384