2021 Toyota Highlander

68,038 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,038KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH1MS533392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,038 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2021 Toyota Highlander