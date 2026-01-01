$134,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Monterey 258SS
2022 Monterey 258SS
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$134,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Stock # 8a222
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Make: Monterey
Model: 258SS Super Sport
Year: 2022
Condition: Used
Category: Power
Construction: Fiberglass
Boat Hull ID: RGFMT488A222
Has Hull ID: YesDimensions
Length: 25 ft / 7.62 m
Length Overall: 25'1 ft / 7.64 m
Beam: 8'6 ft / 2.59 m
Min Draft: 24 ft / 7.32 m
Bridge Clearance: 7'6 ft / 2.29 m
Dry Weight: 2313.3192 kg
Deadrise: 20 deg
Electrical Circuit: 12vEngines / Speed
Engines: 1
Make: MerCruiser
Model: 6.2L DTS
Fuel: Unleaded
Engine Power: 350hp
Type: Inboard-outboard
Engine Location: Center
DriveType: Stern
Engine Hours: 55
Fuel Tank Capacity: 246 l
Water Tank Capacity: 38 l
Holding Tank Capacity: 42 lOther
Heads Count: 1
Drive Type: Stern
Windlass Type: Electric
Boat Class: Bowrider, Sports Cruiser
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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