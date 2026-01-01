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<h4><strong>Basic Boat Info</strong></h4><p>Make: Monterey</p><p>Model: 258SS Super Sport</p><p>Year: 2022</p><p>Condition: Used</p><p>Category: Power</p><p>Construction: Fiberglass</p><p>Boat Hull ID: RGFMT488A222</p><p>Has Hull ID: Yes</p><h4><strong>Dimensions</strong></h4><p>Length: 25 ft / 7.62 m</p><p>Length Overall: 25'1 ft / 7.64 m</p><p>Beam: 8'6 ft / 2.59 m</p><p>Min Draft: 24 ft / 7.32 m</p><p>Bridge Clearance: 7'6 ft / 2.29 m</p><p>Dry Weight: 2313.3192 kg</p><p>Deadrise: 20 deg</p><p>Electrical Circuit: 12v</p><h4><strong>Engines / Speed</strong></h4><p>Engines: 1</p><ul><li><p>Make: MerCruiser</p></li><li><p>Model: 6.2L DTS</p></li><li><p>Fuel: Unleaded</p></li><li><p>Engine Power: 350hp</p></li><li><p>Type: Inboard-outboard</p></li><li><p>Engine Location: Center</p></li><li><p>DriveType: Stern</p></li><li><p>Engine Hours: 55</p></li></ul><h4><strong>Tanks</strong></h4><p>Fuel Tank Capacity: 246 l</p><p>Water Tank Capacity: 38 l</p><p>Holding Tank Capacity: 42 l</p><h4><strong>Other</strong></h4><p>Heads Count: 1</p><p>Drive Type: Stern</p><p>Windlass Type: Electric</p><p>Boat Class: Bowrider, Sports Cruiser</p>

2022 Monterey 258SS

Details Description

$134,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Monterey 258SS

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14030703

2022 Monterey 258SS

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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$134,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN US-RGFMT488A22

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 8a222
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Basic Boat Info

Make: Monterey

Model: 258SS Super Sport

Year: 2022

Condition: Used

Category: Power

Construction: Fiberglass

Boat Hull ID: RGFMT488A222

Has Hull ID: Yes

Dimensions

Length: 25 ft / 7.62 m

Length Overall: 25'1 ft / 7.64 m

Beam: 8'6 ft / 2.59 m

Min Draft: 24 ft / 7.32 m

Bridge Clearance: 7'6 ft / 2.29 m

Dry Weight: 2313.3192 kg

Deadrise: 20 deg

Electrical Circuit: 12v

Engines / Speed

Engines: 1

  • Make: MerCruiser

  • Model: 6.2L DTS

  • Fuel: Unleaded

  • Engine Power: 350hp

  • Type: Inboard-outboard

  • Engine Location: Center

  • DriveType: Stern

  • Engine Hours: 55

Tanks

Fuel Tank Capacity: 246 l

Water Tank Capacity: 38 l

Holding Tank Capacity: 42 l

Other

Heads Count: 1

Drive Type: Stern

Windlass Type: Electric

Boat Class: Bowrider, Sports Cruiser

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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$134,999

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Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2022 Monterey 258SS