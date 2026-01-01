$79,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 53
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E 53
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$79,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,500KM
VIN W1KZF6BB2PB135539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 32,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$79,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class