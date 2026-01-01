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2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

32,500 KM

Details

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53

Watch This Vehicle
14282975

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

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Contact Seller

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
32,500KM
VIN W1KZF6BB2PB135539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

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902-266-XXXX

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902-266-4478

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$79,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class