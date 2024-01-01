Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota RAV4

54,990 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11180407
  2. 11180407
  3. 11180407
  4. 11180407
  5. 11180407
  6. 11180407
  7. 11180407
  8. 11180407
  9. 11180407
  10. 11180407
  11. 11180407
  12. 11180407
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1PC345249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 54,990 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Honda CR-V Sport 59,593 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic SI for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Honda Civic SI 16,481 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4