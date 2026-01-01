Menu
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

9,169 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13500110

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
9,169KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCUDEED8R1197077

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97077
  • Mileage 9,169 KM

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500