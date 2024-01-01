$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Honda Civic
SI
2024 Honda Civic
SI
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE1E5XRH080195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 80195
- Mileage 317 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
2024 Honda Civic