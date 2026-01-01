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Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD S | Low Kms | Great Payment | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic FWD Boulder Gray Pearl 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V<br /><br /><br />16''' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Warning, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.<br /><br />Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed<br /><br />This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.<br /><br />With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2024 Nissan Kicks

19,207 KM

Details Description Features

$20,699

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Kicks

S FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14177470

2024 Nissan Kicks

S FWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$20,699

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV9RL524975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD S | Low Kms | Great Payment | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic FWD Boulder Gray Pearl 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V


16''' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Warning, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.

Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.

With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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$20,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2024 Nissan Kicks