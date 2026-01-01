$20,699+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
2024 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$20,699
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV9RL524975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Kicks S FWD S | Low Kms | Great Payment | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic FWD Boulder Gray Pearl 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
16''' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Warning, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
16''' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Warning, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Display Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$20,699
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2024 Nissan Kicks