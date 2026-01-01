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Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Rogue S AWD S | Low Kms | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic AWD Glacier White 1.5L DOHC<br /><br /><br />AWD, 17''' Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.<br /><br />Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed<br /><br />This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.<br /><br />With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2024 Nissan Rogue

30,672 KM

Details Description Features

$26,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

Watch This Vehicle
14177449

2024 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$26,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3AB1RW431205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Rogue S AWD S | Low Kms | Zacks Certified. CVT with Xtronic AWD Glacier White 1.5L DOHC


AWD, 17''' Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Package AA00 w/No Options, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM NissanConnect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.

With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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$26,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2024 Nissan Rogue