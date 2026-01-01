$21,899+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred IVT
2025 Hyundai Venue
Preferred IVT
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$21,899
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A36SU380975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred FWD Preferred | Low Kms | Great Payment | Zacks Certified. CVT FWD Lunar White I4
ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Stitched Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Stitched Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$21,899
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2025 Hyundai Venue