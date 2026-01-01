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Recent Arrival! 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred FWD Preferred | Low Kms | Great Payment | Zacks Certified. CVT FWD Lunar White I4<br /><br /><br />ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Stitched Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy.<br /><br />Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed<br /><br />This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.<br /><br />With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

2025 Hyundai Venue

26,832 KM

Details Description Features

$21,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT

Watch This Vehicle
14177467

2025 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$21,899

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
26,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A36SU380975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2025 Hyundai Venue Preferred FWD Preferred | Low Kms | Great Payment | Zacks Certified. CVT FWD Lunar White I4


ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Stitched Cloth Seat Trim, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy.

Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed

This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.

With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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$21,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2025 Hyundai Venue