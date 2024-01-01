Menu
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks. This Honda Fit has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Manual transmission. <strong>These Packages Will Make Your Honda Fit LX The Envy of Your Friends </strong> Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, On-star, 15 Inch Wheels, 12V Outlet, Wheels: 15 w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R15 84T AS, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material. <strong>Critics Agree</strong> KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

2016 Honda Fit

144,850 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
LX

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

144,850KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

