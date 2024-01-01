$24,295+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T SE
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$24,295
+ taxes & licensing
128,797KM
Used
VIN 5NMZUDLA1JH074956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,797 KM
Vehicle Description
TITANIUM SILVER, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport), Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55 R19 AS, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher. This Hyundai SANTA FE Sport has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai SANTA FE Sport 2.0T SE The Envy of Your Friends
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, aux/USB, 5.0 touch-screen display (3.0B), SiriusXM, rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Locking Glove Box, Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
TITANIUM SILVER
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe