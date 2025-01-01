$125,000+ tax & licensing
1972 GMC Jimmy
CUSTOM
1972 GMC Jimmy
CUSTOM
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
$125,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER/ SUEDE, NEW DIAMOND STITCH INTERIOR, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT 4 YEARS AGO. NEW STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH AND 8 SPEAKERS, 4 SPEED MUNCIE TRANSMISSION, 4X4, NOT HOOKED UP. NEW BRAKES 4 YEARS AGO. 20 INCH CHROME RIMS AND TOYO OPEN COUNTRY TIRES. ONLY 2000 KMS SINCE BUILD. IMPORTED INTO CANADA FROM CALIFORNIA. SPENT MOST OF ITS LIFE IN CALIFORNIA, UNDERNEATH IS VERY CLEAN WITH NO RUST. MUST BE SEEN. VERY RARE.FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM NICK 647-834-5626
SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Row Auto
Email Row Auto
Row Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324