Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER/ SUEDE, NEW DIAMOND STITCH INTERIOR, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT 4 YEARS AGO. NEW STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH AND 8 SPEAKERS, 4 SPEED MUNCIE TRANSMISSION, 4X4, NOT HOOKED UP. NEW BRAKES 4 YEARS AGO. 20 INCH CHROME RIMS AND TOYO OPEN COUNTRY TIRES. ONLY 2000 KMS SINCE BUILD. IMPORTED INTO CANADA FROM CALIFORNIA. SPENT MOST OF ITS LIFE IN CALIFORNIA, UNDERNEATH IS VERY CLEAN WITH NO RUST. MUST BE SEEN. VERY RARE.</p><div> </div><div> </div><div> FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. </div><div> BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.</div><div> PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />9AM-9PM </div><div> NICK 647-834-5626 <br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 </div><div> </div><div> </div><div> ROW AUTO SALES INC </div><div> 509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </div><div> TRADES WELCOME! </div><div> OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. </div><div> </div><p>CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT</p><p> </p>

1972 GMC Jimmy

94,500 KM

Details Description

$125,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1972 GMC Jimmy

CUSTOM

Watch This Vehicle
12154167

1972 GMC Jimmy

CUSTOM

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

  1. 1738618956
  2. 1738618956
  3. 1738618956
  4. 1738618956
  5. 1738618956
  6. 1738618956
  7. 1738618956
  8. 1738618956
  9. 1738618956
  10. 1738618956
  11. 1738618956
  12. 1738618956
  13. 1738618956
Contact Seller

$125,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,500KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER/ SUEDE, NEW DIAMOND STITCH INTERIOR, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT 4 YEARS AGO. NEW STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH AND 8 SPEAKERS, 4 SPEED MUNCIE TRANSMISSION, 4X4, NOT HOOKED UP. NEW BRAKES 4 YEARS AGO. 20 INCH CHROME RIMS AND TOYO OPEN COUNTRY TIRES. ONLY 2000 KMS SINCE BUILD. IMPORTED INTO CANADA FROM CALIFORNIA. SPENT MOST OF ITS LIFE IN CALIFORNIA, UNDERNEATH IS VERY CLEAN WITH NO RUST. MUST BE SEEN. VERY RARE.

   FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.  BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

9AM-9PM  NICK 647-834-5626
SHAUN 416-270-3324    ROW AUTO SALES INC  509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME!  OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.  

CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Row Auto

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Ajax, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 79,800 KM $30,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in Ajax, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GT 131,400 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD, HYBRID, 77 KMS, ONE OWNER for sale in Ajax, ON
2019 Kia NIRO SX Touring FWD, HYBRID, 77 KMS, ONE OWNER 77,500 KM $21,500 + tax & lic

Email Row Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-3324

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$125,000

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

Contact Seller
1972 GMC Jimmy