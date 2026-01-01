$6,022+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Ford Mustang
V6
2006 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$6,022
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
157,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVHT84N765183677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Legend Lime Metallic with Medium Parchment Soft Top
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 157,813 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Ford Mustang V6. Lime green exterior with a beige leather interior. The vehicle odometer is 157,813 km and runs and drives well with no check engine light. There is paint peeling on the hood as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$6,022
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2006 Ford Mustang