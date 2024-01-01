Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Wow Wow WOW” fully loaded with SUNROOF and DUEL EXHAUST to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2007 Hyundai Tiburon

208,118 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Tiburon

"Nice SPORTS car" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 Hyundai Tiburon

"Nice SPORTS car" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

208,118KM
Used
VIN KMHHM65D27U242681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1539
  • Mileage 208,118 KM

Vehicle Description

“Wow Wow WOW” fully loaded with SUNROOF and DUEL EXHAUST to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 Hyundai Tiburon