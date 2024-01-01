$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Hyundai Tiburon
"Nice SPORTS car" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2007 Hyundai Tiburon
"Nice SPORTS car" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
208,118KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHHM65D27U242681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1539
- Mileage 208,118 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Wow Wow WOW” fully loaded with SUNROOF and DUEL EXHAUST to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2008 Porsche Cayenne "WOW 4X4 LUXURY SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 235,404 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 212,498 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Enclave "WOW 4X4 luxury SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty 228,960 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Hyundai Tiburon