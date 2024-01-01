$5,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac G6
"Gas MISER only 144K" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,821KM
VIN 1G2ZF57B884115772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour w
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,821 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Active suspension
FREE 6M WARRANTY
