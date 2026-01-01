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<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS runs like NEW with lots room for COMPANY LOGO. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN FEE (+HST & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS) . www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2009 GMC Savana 2500

209,711 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 GMC Savana 2500

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14406969

2009 GMC Savana 2500

"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTGG25C091152604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1644
  • Mileage 209,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS runs like NEW with lots room for COMPANY LOGO. Comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change NO HIDDEN FEE (+HST & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS) . www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 GMC Savana 2500