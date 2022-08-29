2009 GMC Savana 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9323629

9323629 Stock #: 688

688 VIN: 1GTGG25C991158787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 258,362 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Interior Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

