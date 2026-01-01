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Used 2015 Honda Civic SI for sale in Ajax, ON

2015 Honda Civic

258,800 KM

Details Features

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle
14008875

2015 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
258,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB6E56FH201127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
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416-270-3324

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$10,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2015 Honda Civic