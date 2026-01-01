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<p><span style=font-size: 1em;>CERTIFIED</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br><br>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br><br>PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br><br>THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br><br>SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br>NICK 647-834-5626 <br><br>ROW AUTO SALES INC <br>509 BAYLY ST EAST<br>AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;><br>TRADES WELCOME! <br>OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br><br>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>LICENSING AND $22.00 OMVIC FEE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.</span></p>

2019 Toyota RAV4

93,800 KM

Details Description Features

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14133721

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV2KW004250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE. OAC.

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7

 


TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

LICENSING AND $22.00 OMVIC FEE NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
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416-270-3324

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$32,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2019 Toyota RAV4