CLEAN. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW FORD.ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS. DEALER SERVICED SINCE NEW. NEVER USED AS A WORK VEHICLE. NOT A DENT OR A SCRATCH. VERY CLEAN. EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION MINUS A SUNROOF. 157 BED. SPECIAL ORDER. CHECK BUILD SHEET IN PICTURES. CARFAX IS CLEAN. NO PREVIOUS PAINT WORK. MUST BE SEEN.

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E41LFB22961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW FORD.ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS. DEALER SERVICED SINCE NEW. NEVER USED AS A WORK VEHICLE. NOT A DENT OR A SCRATCH. VERY CLEAN. EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION MINUS A SUNROOF. 157 BED. SPECIAL ORDER. CHECK BUILD SHEET IN PICTURES. CARFAX IS CLEAN. NO PREVIOUS PAINT WORK. MUST BE SEEN.    CERTIFIED   FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.  BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

9AM-9PM  NICK 647-834-5626
SHAUN 416-270-3324    ROW AUTO SALES INC  509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7  TRADES WELCOME!  OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.  

CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Ajax, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 161,200 KM $38,500 + tax & lic
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

