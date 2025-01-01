$38,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,200KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E41LFB22961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CLEAN. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW FORD.ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS. DEALER SERVICED SINCE NEW. NEVER USED AS A WORK VEHICLE. NOT A DENT OR A SCRATCH. VERY CLEAN. EVERY POSSIBLE OPTION MINUS A SUNROOF. 157 BED. SPECIAL ORDER. CHECK BUILD SHEET IN PICTURES. CARFAX IS CLEAN. NO PREVIOUS PAINT WORK. MUST BE SEEN. CERTIFIED FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
9AM-9PM NICK 647-834-5626
SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
9AM-9PM NICK 647-834-5626
SHAUN 416-270-3324 ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Row Auto
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 161,200 KM $38,500 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 230,500 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla SE 97,500 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Email Row Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
Row Auto
416-270-3324
2020 Ford F-150