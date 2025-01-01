$29,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4GJXAG4LW274979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 121,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Row Auto
2007 Mazda B-Series SX 217,500 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 100,500 KM $23,444 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX50 174,500 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email Row Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Row Auto
416-270-3324
2020 Jeep Wrangler