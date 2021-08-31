2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7785366

7785366 VIN: 3GTU2PEJ3HG157194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.