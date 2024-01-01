$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
905-648-9910
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
170,694KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE5CH068376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24270A
- Mileage 170,694 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 5.2L/100 km
Engine torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
GVWR: 1,720kg (3,792lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 7.1L/100 km
AM/FM radio: XM
PREMIUM CLOTH
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.2mm (3.19 x 3.43)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Exterior length: 4,530mm (178.3)
Front hiproom: 1,358mm (53.5)
Rear legroom: 842mm (33.1)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 1.8L
Curb weight: 1,207kg (2,661lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ancaster Toyota
30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9
2012 Hyundai Elantra