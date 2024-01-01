Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Hyundai Elantra

170,694 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

905-648-9910

  1. 11101310
  2. 11101310
  3. 11101310
  4. 11101310
  5. 11101310
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,694KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE5CH068376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24270A
  • Mileage 170,694 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 148hp @ 6,500RPM
Passenger volume: 2,707L (95.6 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 5.2L/100 km
Engine torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Torque: 131 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
GVWR: 1,720kg (3,792lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 7.1L/100 km
AM/FM radio: XM
PREMIUM CLOTH
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 87.2mm (3.19 x 3.43)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear headroom: 943mm (37.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Exterior body width: 1,775mm (69.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,393mm (54.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Front legroom: 1,108mm (43.6)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Exterior length: 4,530mm (178.3)
Front hiproom: 1,358mm (53.5)
Rear legroom: 842mm (33.1)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 1.8L
Curb weight: 1,207kg (2,661lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 420 L (15 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ancaster Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in Ancaster, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 92,724 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Ancaster, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 170,694 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla CE CVT for sale in Ancaster, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla CE CVT 33,020 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ancaster Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ancaster Toyota

Ancaster Toyota

30 Mason Dr, Ancaster, ON L9G 3K9

Call Dealer

905-648-XXXX

(click to show)

905-648-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ancaster Toyota

905-648-9910

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra