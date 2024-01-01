$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Yukon XL
Location
Arthur Chrysler
7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0
519-848-2016
153,285KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2HKJ1HR256084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240229A
- Mileage 153,285 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
