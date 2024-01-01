Menu
2017 GMC Yukon XL

153,285 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Yukon XL

2017 GMC Yukon XL

Location

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,285KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2HKJ1HR256084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240229A
  • Mileage 153,285 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0
519-848-2016

