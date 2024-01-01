$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L
Arthur Chrysler
7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0
519-848-2016
50,330KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJKBG1M8157585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 84872
- Mileage 50,330 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
