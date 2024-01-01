Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

50,330 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L

Location

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

50,330KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJKBG1M8157585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84872
  • Mileage 50,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

Arthur Chrysler

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

Arthur Chrysler

519-848-2016

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee