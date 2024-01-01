Menu
2022 RAM 2500

105,154 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

  1. 11146858
  2. 11146858
  3. 11146858
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,154KM
Used
VIN 3C6MR5BL1NG108262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 105,154 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Arthur Chrysler

Arthur Chrysler

7976 Wellington Road 109, Arthur, ON N0G 1A0

519-848-2016

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Arthur Chrysler

519-848-2016

2022 RAM 2500