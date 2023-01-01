$21,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-900-5605
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
4DR SDN CLS 550
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$21,998
- Listing ID: 9456760
- VIN: WDDLJ9BB8EA125171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 167,500 KM
Vehicle Description
We are pleased to present our 2014 CLS550 4Matic sedan. This vehicle has been extremely well cared for and it shows in the details. Come on by and take at look at the excellent condition of the vehicle.
+leather
+sunroof
+navigation
+heated and cooled seating
+reverse camera
+lane assist
+blind spot detection
+massaging seats
Please contact Roy 4165006821 or send us an online inquirey.
The vehicles listing sale price is " as is". We can provide an Ontario Safty Standards Certificate for $695.00 plus tax. Otherwise the following disclosure is required by law:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Vehicle Features
