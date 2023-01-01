$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Top Gun Auto Sales
416-900-5605
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-900-5605
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
179,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9464598
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG6GR134251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,600 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER
NAV
POWER SLIDING DOORS
POWER TRUNK
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STERRING WHEEL
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
2 KEYS WITH REMOTE START
BLIND SPOT DETECTION
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0