2017 Kia Sedona
LX+
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-900-5605
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9464352
- VIN: kndmb5c11h6286320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 88,850 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS AND CLEAN CARFAX WITH LOW KILOMETRES.
+8 PASSENGER
+REVERSE CAMERA
+APPLE CARPLAY AND ADROID AUTO
+POWER SLIDING DOORS
+HEATED SEATS
PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO ARRANGE THE PURCHASE.
THANKS
WE CAN PROVIDE AN ONTARIO SAFTY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR $695.00 PLUS TAX. OTHERWISE THE FOLLOWING DISCLOSUIRE IS MANDATORY. “The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Vehicle Features
